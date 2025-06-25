West Harris County: Woman shot, killed in Katy, sheriff says
KATY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in the Katy area on Wednesday.
Katy, TX: Valley Rill Road shooting
What we know:
Shortly before 2 p.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X about a shooting in the 4600 block of Valley Rill Road.
Deputies at the scene reportedly found a woman with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the sheriff, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officials tell FOX 26 that the incident has since been confirmed as a suicide.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez