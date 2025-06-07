Parents and child dead after possible murder-suicide in Katy, sheriff says

The Brief The scene was reported on Park Row Boulevard near Price Plaza Drive. Authorities say a man shot and killed his wife and young son. The man died after he was flown to a hospital.



Harris County authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide that killed three people in the Katy area.

Three dead in Katy, Texas

What we know:

According to the sheriff, the shooting happened at 20110 Park Row Drive. He shared preliminary information on X at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a woman and a child deceased.

An adult male was flown to a hospital. In an update, the sheriff said the man was pronounced deceased when he arrived at the hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez posted a second update at about 12:30 p.m.

According to him, it's believed the man shot and killed his wife and child. A pistol was recovered at the scene.

Another family member allegedly told officials that the man was suffering from depression due to issues such as unemployment.

What we don't know:

Authorities believe this may have been a double murder-suicide, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

No one involved has been identified. Sheriff Gonzalez says the husband was 42 years old, the wife was 43, and their son was seven years old.