Woman accused in ex's shooting death at his Katy bar, sheriff says

A woman is in jail after she allegedly shot and killed her ex-partner at the bar he owns in Katy.

Harris County crime: Bar owner killed, ex-partner accused

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 47-year-old Latocha Muckleroy was arrested for the death of 48-year-old Hussein Ali.

Deputies were reportedly called overnight to a bar along the Katy Freeway, near North Westgreen and Park Row Boulevards.

When they arrived, deputies allegedly found Ali, the owner of the bar, with a gunshot wound. Muckleroy was also at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Ali was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Muckleroy was arrested and charged with murder. Sheriff Gonzalez says she was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The sheriff also said Ali and Muckleroy had previously dated.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.