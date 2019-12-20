Katy teacher drives for Uber and collects blankets for the homeless

Jeff Roth has worked in education for 24 years. Each morning he’s up and on the road hours before the bell rings at Seven Lakes Junior High in Katy.

“I started doing Uber two years ago to get a little extra money to travel and to help my two teenage daughters," said Roth.

The teacher and basketball coach says his Uber gig has been a real eye-opener.

“I see some of the super-wealthy here in Houston and I’ve seen some of the extremely impoverished areas,” Roth said.

Seeing so many homeless was heartbreaking for the Houston native. One day at school, Roth says a blanket caught his eye. He thought, why not collect blankets to donate to those less fortunate?

“They don’t go bad,” Roth said. “It’s something I could carry in my trunk year-round and pass them out on the streets when I see someone cold or someone homeless sleeping.”

“This is a great idea and it’s so easy and we make such an impact,” said fellow teacher and coach Andrew Yeller.

With the help of other faculty and students, Roth’s idea has become a godsend to those living out in the elements.

“I thought if I could get 50 blankets, I’ve done a good thing,’ he said.

Word spread to other schools. Now, more than 200 blankets have been donated, primarily by kids and there’s no end in sight.

“At this age, to have that kind of kindness and heart makes us proud,’ Yeller said.

“It makes me sad I see people out there being cold and it makes me happy to see people are getting something,” said 7th grader Ava Sthal.

