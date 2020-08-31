Katy nursing home latest with COVID-19 outbreak

A Katy nursing home is now under a public health control order as authorities investigate a COVID-19 outbreak at its facility. So far, 14 people have died in the last several weeks.

Four of the 14 deaths are confirmed to be COVID-19 related, according to Harris County Public Health. Authorities are still waiting for the results of the remaining 10.

Heritage Park of Katy — a nursing and rehab facility on George Bush Drive is now under a public health control order as officials try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Authorities first began probing into that facility on May 24, when three people tested positive.

Three months later, 14 people have died. Five residents and staff are currently being monitored after testing positive.

State and county health officials are hoping a public health control order with stricter measures like banning outside visitors will stop the outbreak from spreading.

Heritage Park in Katy now joins a growing list of other facilities in the area who are seeing double-digit deaths.

Similarly, two weeks ago at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation, 15 residents died after an outbreak at that facility. Sterling Oaks is located just over two miles away from Heritage Park of Katy.

Sterling Place was put on lockdown to stop the spread.

In early August, the Paradigm at First Colony in Missouri City reported 19 deaths and dozens of additional COVID-19 infections.

A representative with Texas Health and Human services tells FOX 26 that anytime a positive case from a nursing home is reported to the commission, surveyors investigate to ensure the facility is complying with health and safety codes.

Harris County Public Health officials say the health control order lasts for at least two weeks. The order will only be lifted if no new infections are reported at the facility.

Heritage Park in Katy released the following statement:

Heritage Park of Katy operates in a legally compliant manner, consistent with CDC, CMS, and State and Federal guidelines. Unfortunately, we serve a population that is inherently susceptible to COVID-19. We will cooperate with appropriate public health agencies to ensure our facility continues to operate safely for both our residents and our staff. Out of respect for the confidentiality of our residents and staff, we have no additional comment at this time.