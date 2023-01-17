Second suspect now in custody after HCSO deputy falls while apprehending suspect

article

A second suspect is now in custody after a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to detain one man in Katy.

SUGGESTED: Gerald Williams takes plea deal in road rage shooting of David Castro after Houston Astros game

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called out to the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road in reference to suspects making threats at a business.

Gonzalez said deputies attempted to detain an adult male who fled on foot.

That's when, according to Gonzalez, one of the deputies took a fall.

SUGGESTED: Houston man caught on camera masturbating, recording woman through holes made in ceiling

The deputy is said to be ‘OK,' but was taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluation.

One of the suspects was initially taken into custody, however, another suspect, who was still in handcuffs, managed to flee on foot. That suspect was later apprehended after a search.