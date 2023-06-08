Harris County authorities say one person is dead and others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of the Katy Freeway, in the managed lanes.

According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, three motorcycles were on the shoulder when another motorcycle came by at a high speed and hit them.

The Harris County Pct. 5 Constables Office investigates a deadly motorcycle crash.

One person died. Other people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation is still underway.