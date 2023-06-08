Katy Freeway motorcycle crash in west Harris County leaves 1 dead, others hospitalized
Harris County authorities say one person is dead and others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple motorcycles.
The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of the Katy Freeway, in the managed lanes.
According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, three motorcycles were on the shoulder when another motorcycle came by at a high speed and hit them.
The Harris County Pct. 5 Constables Office investigates a deadly motorcycle crash.
One person died. Other people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
The investigation is still underway.