Katy family still waiting for justice nearly 20 years after 2009 capital murder case

The Brief In May 2009, 19-year-old Ricky Virappen was shot six times and killed during a robbery while working as a night manager at a Katy Popeyes. Former Popeyes employee George Curry Jr., now 59, was charged and convicted in the capital murder case. Ricky’s family has waited almost two decades as the case moved slowly through state appeals and now into the federal appeals process. The Virappens say they were not notified about a recent federal hearing and had to seek out information themselves.



Death penalty cases can drag on for years. The Virappen's from Katy wonder how much longer they must wait for justice.

Katy family waiting for justice in 2009 murder case

In May 2009, 19-year-old Ricky Virappen, the night manager at Popeyes, was shot six times during a robbery.

A now 59-year-old George Curry Jr., a former Popeyes employee, killed Ricky.

The backstory:

We first met Ricky's family in 2012.

At that time, they had waited four years to see Curry stand trial for capital murder. Ricky's parents say they never thought it would take almost two decades to see Justice.

"No. Did not think that at all," said his mother, Barbara Virappen.

The Virappens recently found out that Curry's state appeals are done and now on to the federal level.

A hearing happened months ago though they knew nothing about it.

"If I didn't reach out, we would have never known," said Ricky's brother Shawn Virappen. "For us to not get notified, but the defendant gets notified, that's not fair to us."

"They've had to do all the leg work," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "It shouldn't be that difficult to set up a system, like TDCJ does, when the perpetrator comes up for parole."

The Virappen's wait for justice will likely be longer than Ricky's time on Earth.

"We don't know if we will be here to find justice, we might be fine. This is terrible," his mother said.

"Today is my dad's 73rd birthday and I don't know when my parents will find justice," said Shawn.