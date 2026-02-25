Expand / Collapse search

Katy family still waiting for justice nearly 20 years after 2009 capital murder case

By
Published  February 25, 2026 10:03pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Waiting for justice: Katy family continues to wait nearly 20 years after deadly shooting

Waiting for justice: Katy family continues to wait nearly 20 years after deadly shooting

The parents of a 19-year-old gunned down at his fast-food restaurant job will likely wait longer to see his killer executed than the time their son spent on Earth. FOX 26's Randy Wallace explains. 

The Brief

    • In May 2009, 19-year-old Ricky Virappen was shot six times and killed during a robbery while working as a night manager at a Katy Popeyes.
    • Former Popeyes employee George Curry Jr., now 59, was charged and convicted in the capital murder case.
    • Ricky’s family has waited almost two decades as the case moved slowly through state appeals and now into the federal appeals process.
    • The Virappens say they were not notified about a recent federal hearing and had to seek out information themselves.

KATY, Texas - Death penalty cases can drag on for years. The Virappen's from Katy wonder how much longer they must wait for justice. 

Katy family waiting for justice in 2009 murder case

In May 2009, 19-year-old Ricky Virappen, the night manager at Popeyes, was shot six times during a robbery.

A now 59-year-old George Curry Jr., a former Popeyes employee, killed Ricky.

The backstory:

We first met Ricky's family in 2012.

At that time, they had waited four years to see Curry stand trial for capital murder. Ricky's parents say they never thought it would take almost two decades to see Justice.

"No. Did not think that at all," said his mother, Barbara Virappen.

The Virappens recently found out that Curry's state appeals are done and now on to the federal level.

A hearing happened months ago though they knew nothing about it. 

"If I didn't reach out, we would have never known," said Ricky's brother Shawn Virappen. "For us to not get notified, but the defendant gets notified, that's not fair to us."

"They've had to do all the leg work," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "It shouldn't be that difficult to set up a system, like TDCJ does, when the perpetrator comes up for parole."

The Virappen's wait for justice will likely be longer than Ricky's time on Earth.

"We don't know if we will be here to find justice, we might be fine. This is terrible," his mother said.

"Today is my dad's 73rd birthday and I don't know when my parents will find justice," said Shawn.

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with the victim's family. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsKatyHarris County