Katy couple discovers benefits of hormone replacement therapy

A couple from Katy is looking forward to Valentine's Day this year, after undergoing hormone replacement therapy. They say they feel renewed and are sharing their personal journey to help others.

Andy and Beth Cruickshank are busy parents who realized they wanted to concentrate on themselves, hoping it would make their marriage even stronger.

"I never felt like I got enough sleep. I never felt like I had enough energy. I just felt like everything was deteriorating and I was looking for something to really make me feel like myself," explains Beth.

That's what led them here, to Renew Body Contouring and MedSpa in Houston. Those symptoms can all be blamed on declining hormone levels. It starts a lot earlier in life for men, than women.

"Sometimes there is some hormone decline as early as maybe early 30s, I would definitely say 35 and up are good candidates. Definitely 40s and up is when a lot of us start to see some hormone decline, that you start to lose some of those hormones. After your second child as a female is also a key point," says Jennifer Hogue. She is a family nurse practitioner at Renew and says treating her patients ended up helping her.

"I did not understand or realize that I needed hormones until I actually got them. I used to walk into a room and just not be able to remember what I walked in there for. I would stop mid-sentence and not remember what my train of thought was, energy levels were low, libido was nonexistent, joint pain, things that I guess we think we're just getting older, but it's actually hormone decline," explains Jennifer.

She also explains an interesting way to understand what happens to hormones throughout the aging process. "As we start to age, our body is no longer thinking we're in procreation. So, what our body starts doing is, it starts stealing our hormones to try and feed other parts, to put out other fires in our body. That's why our hormones start to decline. It starts robbing from Peter to pay Paul, I guess you should say," states Jennifer.

Beth and Andy can't believe the difference after less than four months of treatments.

"I definitely feel a lot more energized after testosterone pellets," states Andy.

Beth says she gets testosterone and estrogen pellets and supplements to support her system. The hormone pellets are injected into the hip and are one of the most popular modalities of hormone replacement these days.

"It's my preferred choice because I'd like to handle medicine more in a natural approach, and I think that is definitely a trend nowadays that people like a more natural approach with hormones. The hormone pellets are derived from wild yams, so it’s a natural source that your body understands and accepts," says Jennifer.

Hormone therapy also comes in pill and cream forms. Jennifer says peptides can also help increase libido, and there are a lot of options to help with intimacy as well.

"So, Valentine's Day is coming up. It's hard for different people just to get stabilized in their relationships. Hormone optimization is such a great way to just bring couples together. I've seen it happen so many times and it's just a wonderful, beautiful thing," states Jennifer.

Andy and Beth have lost weight throughout this journey.

"I have more energy and then when I get to the gym, I can lift heavier weights with the same effort I had before, so it's definitely helped me lean out more. I also sleep a lot better at night, a full night's sleep, and I'm full of energy when I wake up in the morning," states Andy. "Since he started this treatment, he's veeing-out again like that 20-year-old guy, that V-shaped body I mean, he's got it back. It's amazing," exclaims Beth. They say Renew has helped renew them! "It's really professional, it's medical and it has changed our lives," says Beth.

