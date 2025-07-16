Katy 2-year-old found dead at retention pond after being reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old's death is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office after the child was found near a retention pound.
Toddler found dead behind home
What we know:
Detective J. Arenivas reports Precinct 5 constable deputies were initially called to Balzano Court about a missing child around 10:05 p.m.
Law enforcement agencies searched the area and found the toddler by a retention pond behind the home.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Det. Arenivas says.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how long the child had been missing for.
What's next:
Authorities are interviewing the parents and the death is still under investigation.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division Detective Arenivas gave details at the scene.