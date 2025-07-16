Expand / Collapse search

Katy 2-year-old found dead at retention pond after being reported missing

By
Published  July 16, 2025 6:05am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 2-year-old was found dead at a retention pond near their home on Tuesday evening, authorities say.
    • Law enforcement was initially called to report the child as missing.
    • The investigation into the child's death is ongoing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old's death is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office after the child was found near a retention pound.

Toddler found dead behind home

What we know:

Detective J. Arenivas reports Precinct 5 constable deputies were initially called to Balzano Court about a missing child around 10:05 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies searched the area and found the toddler by a retention pond behind the home.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Det. Arenivas says.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the child had been missing for.

What's next:

Authorities are interviewing the parents and the death is still under investigation.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division Detective Arenivas gave details at the scene.

