Katy 2-year-old found dead at retention pond after being reported missing

A 2-year-old's death is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office after the child was found near a retention pound.

Toddler found dead behind home

What we know:

Detective J. Arenivas reports Precinct 5 constable deputies were initially called to Balzano Court about a missing child around 10:05 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies searched the area and found the toddler by a retention pond behind the home.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Det. Arenivas says.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the child had been missing for.

What's next:

Authorities are interviewing the parents and the death is still under investigation.