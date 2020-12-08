Juvenile grazed by bullet during home invasion in NW Harris County

article

Authorities say a juvenile was grazed by a bullet during a home invasion at an apartment in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to the 12700 block of Jones Road around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, three males forced their way into the apartment, and one shot was fired. The bullet grazed the juvenile in the side.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two other family members were also in the apartment and were not injured.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

