HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will face a familiar face in their series against the New York Mets, when former Astro Justin Verlander toes the rubber for the Mets on Tuesday night.

Verlander spent five-plus seasons in Houston, joining the Astros at the 2017 trade deadline, and helping them to their first World Series title that fall.

He won a second ring with the Astros in 2022, before signing a two-year, $86,666,666 million deal with the Mets this past winter.

The future Hall-of-Famer also won two Cy Young awards in an Astros uniform in 2019 and 2022, while making three All-Star teams and tossing a no-hitter in 2019.