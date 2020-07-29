Justice Forward looks to help defendants headed to court

For 15 years, the non-profit Harris County Drug Court Foundation has helped change lives here in Houston in a big way. Now some changes are in the works.

What was once the Harris County Drug Court Foundation is called Justice Forward and the name isn't the only change. Drug Court has been so successful Harris County created more specialty courts, from Veterans Court to DWI Court to Gang Court, for a total of 18 specialty courts. Justice Forward is supporting all of them, doing things such as providing housing, purchasing cell phones and paying for tuition for program graduates.

"That's why we renamed because we can't be the drug court foundation anymore since now we're helping veterans and those with mental illness and juveniles,” explains President of Justice Forward Devon Anderson.

It was a specialty court that Jessica Yeager says saved her life when she was in the darkness of drug addiction.

"God put some people in my life including Harris County STAR Drug Court and some police officers to help change the path I was going on,” said Yeager.

Yeager is now a drug recovery coach, devoted to what she does.

"It is the most empowering, magical, spiritual, lifesaving opportunity to be able to help someone see the light. I've suffered some severe consequences. I was incarcerated. My daughter was taken from me,” says Yeager.

Her daughter is in foster care and Yeager says she's fighting to regain custody now that she's sober after graduating from the Harris County Success Through Addiction Recovery or STAR Drug Court Program.

"I was once that broken person feeling trapped with absolutely no way out. Now for the last three years I've been a recovery coach helping other people” Yeager said.

“Drug Court has an amazing recidivism rate. Over 70% of graduates never have been arrested again. That's remarkable,” adds Anderson.

Specialty Courts are designed to help Houstonians who commit non-violent crimes rather than throw them in jail and ignore the real problem which is often addiction.

“Just, really, miracles are being done in these courts,” Anderson says.

Yeager says when she was arrested in 2016 and facing years in prison, that actually turned out to be the very thing that finally set her free from a life of drug addiction. She calls life now "an answered prayer" and hopes she's encouragement for others struggling with addiction.

"It's not the end. There is hope. I have people who love me now, who encourage me now, who support me now. It's awesome. I've never had that before," Yeager said.

Houston's Rockwell Fund, which supports non-profits, has pledged to match $50,000 in donations to Justice Forward. So if you've thought about giving, "This is a wonderful time to do it because every dollar you give us we get a dollar from Rockwell,” says Anderson.

The goal of Justice Forward is to break the cycle of incarceration and support Houstonians in recovery to restore their lives. So whether it's gang, drug, veterans or one of the more than a dozen others, how does someone get into a specialty court program?

They can ask to be placed there or their lawyer, a judge or prosecutor can recommend them.