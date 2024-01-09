Jurassic World: The Exhibition to roar into Greater Houston in March

The award-winning Jurassic World: The Exhibition will roll and roar into Houston on March 8.

The global sensation, which has visited cities including London, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Toronto, Atlanta, Sydney, Cologne, and Berlin is now coming to Texas.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly exhibit of massive proportions based on one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema history.

Visitors walk through the iconic Jurassic World gate, where they will explore richly themed environments inspired by the beloved films, coming face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs, such as the towering Brachiosaurus, Velociraptors including Blue, and the most fearsome of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! Guests will imagine what it would have been like to roam amongst these breathtaking creatures, and even interact with baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation, currently streaming on Netflix.

Admission to Jurassic World: The Exhibition starts at $24.00 for children (ages three to fifteen) and $31.99 for adults (ages 16 and up). Family and group tickets are also available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens and students.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition will open its gates starting Friday, March 8, 2024, for a limited time in Greater Houston at Katy Mills. Be among the first to book your preferred time slot by joining our exclusive wait list at Jurassicworldexhibition.com and gain access to tickets two days before the general public! Waitlist Subscriber Pre-Sale will commence on January 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. CST. General Public on sale will commence on January 15, at 11 a.m. CST.

For additional information about Jurassic World: The Exhibition, please click here.