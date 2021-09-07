Judge who repeatedly grants multiple bonds to violent offenders who end up murder suspects is at it again

Back in February, 20-year-old Jalen Deshaun Gibson appeared in the 230th Judge Chris Morton’s court charged with continuous violence against a family member.

"He got a PR bond or get out of jail free card for continuous family violence," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "Basically he was beating up his ex-girlfriend."

Six weeks later, Gibson is back in front of Morton charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

The DA’s office asked Morton to revoke Gibson’s PR bond. Morton had other plans.

"Not only does he get a bond, he gets probably the lowest felony bond you can get. $20,000 for assault on a pregnant woman," Kahan said. "That basically means $2,000 and you’re out."

Now Gibson is charged with murder. Police say on Sunday he shot and killed his 37-year-old distant cousin, Charrod Gibson.

"I wish I could say this was an anomaly, but it seems to be par for the course for this particular court," said Kahan.

In November of 2020, we told you how Judge Chris Morton freed 30-year-old Jesus Gallegos five times from jail by granting him felony and PR bonds.

"Five felony bonds in one year," Kahan said. "The majority of those were for family violence."

Gallegos is now charged in the murder of his 43-year-old ex-girlfriend, Rita Acosta.

"Rita was like a daughter to me," her uncle, Thomas Henry Mendez Sr., told us last November.

Mendez found his niece's body.

"Her blanket was up to about right here," he said. "When I uncovered her face, the whole bed was covered with blood."

If Judge Chris Morton wouldn’t have given Gallegos so many bonds, relatives say Rita Acosta would be alive today.

"Anybody that has that many bonds shouldn’t be out," her uncle said.

