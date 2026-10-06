Judge rules Klein ISD violated federal law by restricting disability watchdog’s campus access

The Brief A federal judge ruled Klein ISD unlawfully restricted Disability Rights Texas' monitoring access to campuses and private communications with students with disabilities. A permanent injunction requires the district to allow access under court-ordered protocols and prohibits retaliation against people who communicate with the organization. The ruling follows a dispute involving criminal trespass warnings issued to advocates in 2023. FOX 26 reported on the lawsuit in August.



A federal judge has ruled that Klein ISD violated federal law by restricting Disability Rights Texas' access to campuses to monitor conditions for students with disabilities.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett signed the final judgment and permanent injunction on Sept. 28. The order requires the district to provide reasonable, unaccompanied monitoring access, including opportunities for private communications with students, under protocols incorporated into the judgment.

What led to the lawsuit?

Disability Rights Texas (DRTx) is the state’s federally designated protection and advocacy organization for people with disabilities. Its responsibilities include independently monitoring conditions to help protect against abuse, neglect and discrimination.

FOX 26 reported in August that the organization sought access to Klein ISD campuses following complaints from parents about special education programs.

According to that reporting, advocates attempting to inspect special education classrooms at Benfer Elementary in September 2023 received criminal trespass warnings under threat of arrest.

DRTx argued that independent access was necessary for students and families to speak freely. Klein ISD defended its visitor restrictions as measures to protect student privacy and campus security.

In its statement to FOX 26 at the time of that report in August, the district said it was committed to following applicable legal requirements and had worked with DRTx to facilitate campus access. That response preceded the final judgment.

What did the judge decide?

The court found that the refusal to allow immediate, reasonable, unaccompanied monitoring access, including private communications, violated federal protection and advocacy laws.

The judgment was entered in DRTx’s favor on claims against Superintendent Jenny McGown and school board President Cathy Arellano in their official capacities. The injunction binds the district, its board and personnel covered by the order.

The court dismissed the claim against McGown in her individual capacity with prejudice.

The ruling addresses DRTx’s monitoring access. It does not determine whether a particular student experienced abuse or neglect.

Dig deeper:

What access must Klein ISD provide?

The injunction incorporates monitoring protocols the parties submitted to the court in February 2026.

Under those terms, DRTx can access campus areas used by or accessible to students with disabilities, observe classroom instruction while minimizing disruption, and communicate privately with students, teachers and other district employees.

The district cannot require those conversations to be monitored, recorded or attended by district staff, subject to the order’s limited provisions addressing individual student circumstances.

Standard campus check-in and identification requirements remain in place. For the first monitoring visit to a campus each school year, DRTx must provide written notice and propose a mutually agreeable time for an initial tour within seven calendar days. Subsequent monitoring visits generally do not require advance notice.

The protocols limit staff escorts to movement between locations. Once advocates arrive, escorts must move out of sight and hearing. Teachers and other employees assigned to a classroom or service area may remain there to perform their duties.

DRTx must minimize interference with instruction and services, and students can decline or end an interview. The order also provides limited grounds for temporarily delaying access to a specific student, including certain treatment or immediate safety circumstances.

Protections against retaliation

The injunction prohibits Klein ISD from retaliating against anyone for communicating with or providing information to DRTx.

It also bars actions or practices that discourage people from voluntarily speaking with the organization or reporting concerns.

District employees cannot initiate questions or follow-up conversations with students, parents or staff about their communications with DRTx or the fact of its monitoring. If a parent or student initiates questions about monitoring, district personnel may provide DRTx’s contact information and a general notice.

What happens to the trespass warnings?

The judgment gives the district 14 days to provide a copy of the order to every campus principal and the Klein ISD police chief.

They must also be instructed that the verbal criminal trespass warnings issued to DRTx staff on Sept. 15, 2023, do not prevent access required by the judgment.

The court retains jurisdiction to enforce, interpret or modify the order. The judgment establishes a process for the parties to attempt to resolve compliance disputes before seeking court enforcement.

What about legal costs?

The final judgment obtained by FOX 26 does not award a specific amount in attorneys’ fees or litigation costs.

FOX 26 has sought information about the district’s legal spending and the status of any request by DRTx to recover fees and costs. Those amounts have not been confirmed for this report.

What’s next?

FOX 26 was unable to speak with Klein ISD or Disability Rights Texas on Tuesday about the judgment.

An interview with Disability Rights Texas is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the ruling, future monitoring and what the order means for students and their families and FOX 26 is set to hear from Klein ISD on Wednesday.