Judge rules Dallas father will have a say in 7-year-old son's gender transition process

Younger argues James is a happy boy and that “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest ( Jeff Younger )

HOUSTON - A judge has ruled that a Dallas father will have a say in his 7-year-old son's gender transition process.

Jeff Younger petitioned the court earlier this month for the sole custody of his twins, James and Jude, to keep their mother from allowing James to begin hormone replacement therapy.

Their mother, a pediatrician, claims James is transgender, identifies as a girl, likes to wear dresses and goes by the name "Luna".

A jury had previously ruled that Younger could not prevent the mother from allowing their son to change genders.


 