Judge Hidalgo encouragement to report businesses open too early riles critics

As select businesses are allowed to reopen, in Texas, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is encouraging people to report those that are going too far, too fast.

The effort is getting lot of criticism. Among them, KPRC AM 950 radio personality, Ken Webster Jr., who says, "The idea of snitching on your fellow citizen...people don't like it."

Over the weekend, Hidalgo tweeted: "See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn’t be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott’s order, please report them."

She included a link to an online form that allows anonymous tips about alleged violations that would, presumably, be investigated and punished.

Judge Hidalgo's office responds the Harris County Fire Marshals office has received more than 450 complaints that merit investigation, saying, "The actions by the Harris County Judge continue to reflect public health expertise and focus on keeping people alive."

Webster is not impressed. "From where I'm sitting, most people are furious at the thought of punishing people because the government wants to decide what's best for us," he says, "This is never a popular idea."

Advertisement

On Facebook, most FOX 26 viewer comments are critical of Hidalgo's request, with few expressing any interest in reporting any violations. At least one, though, suggests it's the only way to make people follow the rules.

When asked about enforcement, Judge Hidalgo's office refers to comment from Governor Abbott that violators are subject to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, and potential loss of business license.