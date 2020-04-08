Judge Hidalgo closing Harris County parks through Easter weekend

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will sign an order today closing all county public parks.

The closures begin Friday, April 10, and will last through Easter weekend, prohibiting the use of county parks.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19, and we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Judge Hidalgo said. “We’re heartened that the actions we’re taking are already saving as many as 4,500 lives across Harris County. For so many of our residents, Easter and Passover is a time for spiritual fellowship with others, and I want to encourage that to continue at home and online during this critical period. The sooner we come through this together, the faster we’ll be able to return to normalcy and get our economy back up and running again."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Over the past 48 hours, Judge Hidalgo consulted with a wide array of elected officials regarding the decision, including Harris County Commissioners Cagle, Radack, Garcia, and Ellis.

Judge Hidalgo also notified mayors from across the county of her intent to shutter county parks through the weekend prior to announcing the move and advised them to close their parks as well, the County Judge's Office says.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area

Advertisement

There are more than 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harris County, not including the City of Houston. Houston reports more than 1,300 cases.

A "Stay Home - Work Safe" order remains in effect for Harris County through April 30.

MORE: Stay Home - Work Safe order extended to April 30