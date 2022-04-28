Josue Flores' sister calls for positivity amid Andre Jackson’s murder trial

The oldest sister of 11-year-old Josue Flores is asking for positive energy from the community.

Guadalupe Flores spoke to reporters during the fourth day of Andre Jackson’s murder trial. Jackson is accused of stabbing Josue more than 20 times as the boy walked home from school in Houston's Northside.

She said negativity, protests, and anger aren't what her little brother would have wanted, regardless of the trial's outcome.

"I just want to make sure that, you know, the whole community, Houston, we all understand that we're hurt. Very hurt. But in the end, whatever outcome there is to this trial, what we're going to end up with is the feeling of my little brother," Flores said. "I just don't want any outrage, any marches, any anger out in the streets or people hanging out in the courthouse with angry posters or anything like that, because it'll only bring negativity to this, which is already hard enough as it is on its own."

Instead, Flores wants to maintain Josue's memory, and his "beautiful, positive energy."

She declined to comment on anything regarding the murder trial, saying she's just waiting to see the outcome.

It was a tough day for family in the courtroom as the jury heard Jackson speak for the first time in a police interrogation video recorded shortly after his arrest in 2016.

Despite how difficult it may be, Josue’s father has attended the trial every day. "It's been hard, and I can’t imagine ever feeling what my dad is feeling," Flores said.

Meanwhile, her focus stays on her brother's love and caring nature.

Josue Flores died in a stabbing in Houston on May 17, 2016.

"He was very sweet, caring, loving," Flores said remembering Josue. "No matter what bad things happened to him, he made everything bad end with him. He never passed it on."

And she doesn't want the trial or its outcome to change that.

"Just want to keep the focus on my little brother. That's all it is."