Jolanda Jones to run for Texas' 18th Congressional District

The Brief State Rep. Jolanda Jones will run for Texas' 18th Congressional District. Jones is running to fill the seat previously held by the late Congressman Sylvester Turner. There will be a special election on Nov. 4 for candidates to fill the unexpired term of Turner.



Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones announced she is running for Texas' 18th Congressional District seat, the position formerly held by the late Congressman Sylvester Turner and the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Jones released a statement to say she will run to full the unexpired term of the late Congressman Sylvester Turner.

Jolanda Jones joins race for Texas 18th Congressional District

The State Rep. says she wanted to wait to announce her candidacy until after the legislative session ended.

What they're saying:

"It’s incredibly humbling to know that the next representative from CD-18 will stand on the shoulders of Sylvester Turner, Sheila Jackson Lee, Craig Washington, Mickey Leland, and Barbara Jordan. I take that very seriously.

I also take my duties to my constituents in House District 147 very seriously. That’s why I deferred my decision about running for Congress until today. I promised my constituents I would fight for them every day through the end of the legislative session — and I did exactly that.

After much encouragement and serious consideration, I have decided today to become a candidate for Congress in the historic 18th district.

I am the only candidate in this race who has fought for our families in the legislature, in the courtroom, on city council, and on the school board. I helped shut down Houston’s corrupt crime lab, helped extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers and their babies, and cut taxes for seniors and homeowners.

I’ve been fighting my entire career for women’s rights, bodies, and voices, and will never stop working to restore abortion rights to make sure women — not politicians — make their own healthcare decisions.

Everywhere I go, people ask why Democrats aren’t fighting harder. Join me — and together, let’s show them exactly how to fight Donald Trump."

Jones' initiatives

According to Jones, she would work to stop Republicans from taking away social security, public schools, health care, and constitutional rights while in Congress.

She plans to end Trump's cuts to healthcare and Medicaid, Social Security, education, and veterans if elected to Congress. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs, expanding mental health and substance abuse support, along with making healthcare affordable are also a few of the initiatives Jones said she would fight for.

Who is Jolanda Jones?

What we know:

Jones currently represents the 147th district in the Texas House of Representatives.

She graduated from the University of Houston with a political science degree and got her J.D. from the UH Law Center in 1995.

Jones served as a member of Houston City Council from 2008 until 2011 and is a criminal defense lawyer in Texas.

Texas' 18th Congressional District candidates

The following individuals have also filed to run for the congressional seat:

Christian D. Menefee

Amanda Edwards

Isaiah Martin

Robert Slater

Zoe Cadore

Corisha Rogers

Carmen Montiel