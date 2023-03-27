John Mayer coming to Houston's Toyota Center in October

article

Looking for the opportunity to see John Mayer in concert? Well you now have a chance to see him live in concert in October!

The "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer will be performing his solo acoustic arena tour at Houston's Toyota Center on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more.

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

Presales start on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting on Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m.