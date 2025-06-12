Former Harris County DA Kim Ogg faces possible contempt hearing over Jocelyn Nungaray interviews

The Brief Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg faces a possible contempt hearing due to interviews she gave about the Jocelyn Nungaray murder case, prompting Judge Josh Hill to update his protective order. The murder case involves Franklin Pena Ramos and Johan Martinez-Rangel, undocumented immigrants from Venezuela, who admitted to raping, kidnapping, and murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. Ogg's interviews have sparked criticism from both the defense and the current prosecuting team, leading to further court discussions on restricting case-related communications.



Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is facing a possible contempt hearing following interviews she gave to FOX 26 and FOX News regarding the Jocelyn Nungaray capital murder case.

Judge Josh Hill announced plans to update his protective order, which could be finalized as soon as Friday or by next week.

Jocelyn Nungaray case

The backstory:

In June of last year, the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray shocked the nation.

Franklin Pena Ramos and Johan Martinez-Rangel admitted to raping, kidnapping, and murdering Jocelyn. Both suspects are currently held in Harris County Jail with a $10 million bond each.

The case gained further attention when it was revealed that both suspects were undocumented immigrants from Venezuela, having entered the country weeks before committing the crime.

In September 2024, Judge Hill denied a gag order requested by the defense but imposed restrictions on certain discussions of the case. At the time, Kim Ogg was the district attorney. Two months after the restrictions, she gave an interview to "Fox & Friends."

"We’re seeking death because we want the message out there that regardless of who you are, especially if you are illegally in this country, you will face the same consequences as anyone else for murdering a child during the course of raping and kidnapping," Ogg stated.

On May 29, 2025, Ogg spoke with FOX 26, revealing that Pena had been accused of raping an American woman in Costa Rica. "I am very concerned about the decisions that my successor district attorney has been making," Ogg said.

‘Ogg loves the spotlight and can’t seem to get out of her own way'

What they're saying:

Ogg's interviews have drawn criticism from both the defense and the current prosecuting team.

"Ms. Ogg unquestionably had knowledge of this court’s September 11th order when she was district attorney," a prosecutor noted.

The defense expressed frustration, stating, "This has consumed a large part of everyone’s time because Ogg loves the spotlight and can’t seem to get out of her own way. How much of our time are we going to spend working on this case versus with Ms. Ogg’s continued interviews to the media? We did wrongly believe that once she was out of office that she would stop however she hasn’t."

Judge Hill indicated that the future order will clarify that any former, current, or future attorneys involved in the case will be subject to the order.

"If not by tomorrow, then by early next week I should have a revised version of my previous order from September 11 that has more language, more restrictions," Hill said.

What is a contempt hearing?

Dig deeper:

A contempt hearing in Texas is a process where a court determines if someone has violated a court order or acted disrespectfully towards the court.

The hearing allows the accused party (contemnor) to present their defense and for the court to assess the evidence and determine if the violation was intentional.