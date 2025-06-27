Former Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg ordered to appear for possible contempt of court

The Brief Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been ordered to appear in court in July. Court documents state Ogg is ordered to appear "to show cause, if any she has, why she shouldn't be held in contempt and punished for failing to abide by the ORDERS of this Court…" The order comes after Ogg gave interviews to FOX 26 and other news outlets regarding the Jocelyn Nungaray case.



Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been ordered to appear for possible contempt of court, according to court documents.

What we know:

The documents state Ogg is ordered to appear in the 232nd District Court on July 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. "to show cause, if any she has, why she shouldn't be held in contempt and punished for failing to abide by the ORDERS of this Court…"

The order comes after Ogg gave interviews to FOX 26 and other news outlets about the Jocelyn Nungaray murder case.

District Court Judge Josh Hill recently updated a gag order in connection with the case against suspect Franklin Pena Ramos. The order applies to "any attorney currently involved, previously involved, or to be involved in this case."

The backstory:

In June 2024, the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray shocked the nation.

Franklin Pena Ramos and Johan Martinez-Rangel admitted to raping, kidnapping, and murdering Jocelyn. Both suspects are currently held in Harris County Jail with a $10 million bond each.

The case gained further attention when it was revealed that both suspects were undocumented immigrants from Venezuela, having entered the country weeks before committing the crime.

In September 2024, Judge Hill denied a gag order requested by the defense but imposed restrictions on certain discussions of the case. At the time, Kim Ogg was the district attorney. Two months after the restrictions, she gave an interview to "Fox & Friends."

"We’re seeking death because we want the message out there that regardless of who you are, especially if you are illegally in this country, you will face the same consequences as anyone else for murdering a child during the course of raping and kidnapping," Ogg stated.

On May 29, 2025, Ogg spoke with FOX 26, revealing that Pena had been accused of raping an American woman in Costa Rica. "I am very concerned about the decisions that my successor district attorney has been making," Ogg said.

Ogg's interviews have drawn criticism from both the defense and the current prosecuting team.

In early June, the Harris County District Attorney's Office, asked for an update to the gag order in the case with language specifying that former attorneys and witnesses are also subject to the order.

What is a contempt hearing?

Dig deeper:

A contempt hearing in Texas is a process where a court determines if someone has violated a court order or acted disrespectfully towards the court.

The hearing allows the accused party (contemnor) to present their defense and for the court to assess the evidence and determine if the violation was intentional.