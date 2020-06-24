JJ Watt sends personalized video to teen battling disorder

Houston Texans star defensive player JJ Watt sent his love and support to a man battling a rare chromosomal disorder.

Stu, who is battling Trisomy 14, was admitted to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital to have emergency surgery by UTHealth pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. David Sandberg. Two weeks later, he received a very special message from Watt.

His reaction was priceless.

In the video, Watt said he had heard Stu was a huge Houston Texans fan and a fan of Watt. Watt added, “I understand that you’ve been extremely strong through a very difficult time in your life right now and you’re going through some adversity and you’ve been extremely tough and extremely strong through it all.”

You can watch the video below and be sure to have a box of tissues.