JJ Watt donates $100K to local restaurant feeding Kerr County community for free

article

The Brief Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt have donated $100,000 to Grape Juice Kerrville for flood relief efforts. Grape Juice Kerrville is providing meals for first responders and community members in need, actively seeking donations for their mission. At least 59 people have died in Kerr County due to rapidly rising river levels, with search and rescue efforts ongoing for missing individuals, including 11 girls and 1 counselor from Camp Mystic.



Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt donated $100,000 along with his wife Kealia Watt to Grape Juice Kerrville.

Grape Juice Kerrville is providing meals for first responders and community members in need fed as they continue the recovery efforts in the area. After receiving requests to support their mission, they started a GoFundMe.

What they're saying:

Daric Easton, owner of the Grape Juice restaurant in Kerrville, is helping the community by making sandwiches.

"If I keep making sandwiches, people can still be fed. If responders are fed, then they can save lives. And that's really the mantra we've just been, just keep making sandwiches," Easton said.

They are taking ingredient donations at 623 Water Street in Kerrville.

Kerr County Flooding

At least 59 people were killed in Kerr County as rapidly rising river levels along the Guadalupe River swept away homes and vehicles on Friday.

Kerr County officials said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered.