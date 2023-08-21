Expand / Collapse search
Second suspect in Lewisville double murder arrested in Houston

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lewisville double murder suspect's name released

The bodies of 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez were found inside the home on Ramblewood Drive on Monday.

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A second person has been arrested after two bodies were found inside a Lewisville home last week.

Lewisville Police said 51-year-old Jawara Oji Black was arrested in Houston on Monday. He has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Black is being held without bond and his mugshot has not been released

66-year-old Lilia Fernandez and her son 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez were found dead inside a home on Ramblewood Drive on Monday, August 14 by a relative who had been unable to contact them. Both had been shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Fernandez Ortiz's body was found in the kitchen and Arrellano-Fernandez's body was found in the garage.

Lewisville police said the dead bodies had been in the home for several days by the time they were found.

Neighbors told FOX 4 there was a distinct smell once the garage door to the home was opened.

Lewisville police arrested 37-year-old Samuel Melkamu on Wednesday.

4b0dd224-Samuel-Atinafu-Melkamu-mug.png

Samuel Atinafu Melkamu (Source: Denton County Jail)

He is being held in the Denton County Jail on $500,000 bond.

According to jail records, Melkamu’s listed address is in Richardson, but neighbors said the suspect stayed at the Lewisville home and was very visible, even doing yard work and talking to people walking by.

Police told FOX 4 last week they believed this was an isolated incident, but again, did not elaborate on how Melkamu and Black knew the victims. 

Family members tell FOX 4 that Arrelano-Fernandez leaves behind a young son.