Jarvon Coles funeral held Saturday in Humble; 18-year-old killed at Airbnb party

By
Published 
Humble
Humble, Texas - The funeral for 18-year-old, Jarvon Coles, who was shot to death outside a house party in Humble in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane last weekend.

Jarvon was a senior football player at North Shore High School, looking forward to prom and graduation, but his promising life was cut short, and he was taken away from his mom and loved ones.

His funeral was held at Celebration of Life: The Light of the World Christian Fellowship Church in Humble.