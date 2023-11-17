The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of her three daughters has turned himself in, Houston police say.

Christopher Lee Levels, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jameka Williams. Police say he turned himself in on Thursday.

Left: Christopher Lee Levels (Photo: Houston Police Department); Right: Jameka Williams (Photo provided by family)

Family members identified Levels as William’s boyfriend.

Williams was shot to death at a home in the 8500 block of Bird Run Drive in far southwest Houston on the evening of Nov. 10. She was killed in front of three of her four children.

"She was in the mirror combing her friend, about to go out with her friends, and he couldn't handle it and just did that to her," her sister Jaterra told FOX 26 on Monday. "I was shocked…But I did see it coming. He was very jealous of her."

Jaterra said her sister was a wonderful mother to her four children and was a loving person.

Her family also encouraged anyone who is experiencing a violent or dangerous partner to seek help. You can call 800-799-7233 any time for domestic violence help.