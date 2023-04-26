Jalen Randle shooting: Grand jury takes no action, new grand jury to hear evidence

In the case of the police shooting of Jalen Randle in Houston, a grand jury took no action on an indictment.

A grand jury was confirmed to hear evidence in the shooting earlier this week to determine if Houston police officer Shane Privette will be indicted for the April 2022 shooting of Jalen Randle, 29. Harris County District Attorney's Office says the grand jury took no action on Wednesday on potential charges.

It's been a year since the deadly shooting of Randle in Houston on April 27, 2022, in the 8700 block of Josie Street in Pleasantville.

This means the case will be presented to a new grand jury as soon as is practical.

The attorney's office says it is their policy to present all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury to determine whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges. Harris County grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who hear all available evidence in a case, including witnesses.

If nine or more grand jurors agree that probable cause exists, they issue a "true bill," or indictment, and the case continues on through the criminal justice system.

If nine or more grand jurors determine probable cause does not exist, they may issue a "no bill."

In some instances, a grand jury may take no action, meaning the case is unresolved and is presented anew to a subsequent grand jury.

This process ensures that all such cases are subject to community review at the grand jury and, if necessary, trial level.