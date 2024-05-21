In the aftermath of last week's storm, Kids' Meals, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding Houston's hungry preschoolers, is in urgent need of community support.

The organization suffered significant losses due to prolonged power outages, which spoiled all their perishable food supplies. According to the organization, 15,000 kids a day rely on their food.

Houston Texans Safety Jalen Pitre also supports the non-profit's mission to end childhood hunger.

Here are three ways Kids' Meals says you can help with their recovery efforts.

1. Create and Drop Off DIY Lunch Bags (Preferred)

Help by assembling lunch bags filled with a drink, snack, protein, and fruit. Each bag should include:

Drinks: Small water bottle (8oz), shelf-stable milk box, or 100% juice.

Snacks: Whole wheat crackers, Skinny Pop, pretzels, or granola bars.

Protein: Peanut butter, peanut butter crackers, jerky, tuna packs, or shelf-stable chicken salad.

Fruit: Fruit cups, applesauce, 100% fruit snacks, dried fruit, or apple chips.

Drop off your assembled lunch bags at Kids' Meals headquarters located at 330 Garden Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77018.

2. Purchase Shelf-Stable Protein Items from Amazon

Support Kids' Meals by purchasing shelf-stable protein food items from their Amazon Wishlist. These items will be shipped directly to their headquarters, ensuring they have the supplies needed to prepare meals for the children.

3. Make a Monetary Donation

A financial contribution can go a long way. Every $2 donated helps Kids' Meals prepare and deliver a meal to a hungry child. Your donation will help them purchase essential items and keep their shelves stocked. For donations and more information, visit the Take Action tab on their website or call 713-695-5437.

