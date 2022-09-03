Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv

San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven.

The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.

This announcement also comes after a five-month-long process in which San Jacinto College solicited mascot ideas from students, employees, alumni, donors, and community members. More than 300 mascot ideas were submitted by more than 1,700 people before it was ultimately brought to the two finalists - Jaguar and Raven.

"We will always have a special place in our hearts for our three historic mascots, but San Jacinto College has grown to five campuses and several extension centers, which requires us to look at how our entire district needs to be represented," said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor. "This new mascot will be part of all the milestones and growth that San Jac will have in the future. I’m excited to see what our community selects."

Officials with San Jacinto College say the Jaguar represents strength, skill, power, courage, patience, and agility. Ravens, on the other hand, are well-known for their intelligence, represent resourcefulness, wisdom, and adaptability.

"I applaud the work of the mascot selection committee for their dedication to the process, and appreciate the candid conversations we had as we worked through this activity," said Dr. Allatia Harris. "San Jacinto College vice chancellor for strategic initiatives. "I know that either of these new mascots selected will represent San Jacinto College and its commitment to excellence for decades to come."