Drake fans will have to wait a little longer to see him perform in Houston.

The Toyota Center emailed ticket holders announcing the changes for the four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist's "It's All a Blur" tour. Initially, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was expected to perform on June 21 and June 22.

However, those dates have now been pushed back to September 17 and September 18. Interestingly, his show will be a week before Beyoncé performs in Houston as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

This comes nearly a month after Drake had overwhelming demand and added a second show.

Ticket holders do not have to take any action if they're still interested in coming to September's show, but for those wanting a refund, Toyota Center said customers will have to request one by May 24 before midnight.

To request a refund, click here, sign into your account, and click the "refund" button.