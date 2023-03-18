Due to overwhelming demand, four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake Friday announced the addition of 14 new dates across his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite.

Produced by Live Nation, Drake is adding second shows in Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL; Detroit, MI; Montreal, QB; Washington, DC, Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Philadelphia, PA; San Francisco, CA, and Las Vegas, NV; and third shows in Brooklyn, NY, and Inglewood, CA, bringing the tour to a massive 42 shows across North America this summer.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 16 in New Orleans at Smoothie King Arena and wraps on Tuesday, September 5 in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena.

Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour" will now perform at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Wednesday, June 21, AND Thursday, June 22, and at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, on Saturday, June 24, AND Sunday, June 25, 2023.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning with the general onsale on Friday, March 17 at drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information. Tickets for the previously announced dates are currently available with Cash App Card & Sprite presales (details below) and will also be available during the general onsale on Friday, March 17.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For previously announced US shows, tickets are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

-Now through Thursday, March 16 at 10 pm, Cash App cardholders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

-Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010.

-The Sprite presale is underway until Thursday, March 16 at 10 pm at sprite.com.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jun 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Jun 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Thu Jun 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

* 21 Savage not on this date.