Israelis in Houston are working with volunteers around the world to raise awareness of the nearly 200 hostages taken by Hamas earlier this month.

This comes as tensions continue to rise, with activists from both sides calling for an end to the war.

Protesters camped outside the Israeli Consulate in Houston’s Upper Kirby demanded an immediate ceasefire to the war in Gaza. Hundreds of pro-Palestinians gathered to call for an end to U-S military aid to Israel after they say the death toll of Palestinians has climbed to more than 3000.

RELATED: Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with warning against being 'consumed' by rage

The names of nearly 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas when the war first broke out on October 7th are on display at Revital Pour’s art studio. 4

Pour is a businesswoman by day and an Israeli activist by night. She’s now working with more than 500 volunteers around the world to bring the hostages home. Volunteers are now distributing the hostages' pictures and raising awareness of the urgent situation in the Middle East.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We have to work together and fight this terrorism because today it’s our house, it’s our family, and tomorrow, it can be yours," Pour said.

"We want people to be aware and help us. Remind everyone that every second counts, every moment. They have to come home. We need to bring them home before it’s too late," said Ron Biran, one of the Houston volunteers helping with the awareness efforts.