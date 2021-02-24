Is the severity of COVID-19 pandemic over?

On Monday, the US crossed the threshold of 500,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, a sad mark that no other country has hit.



With the development, approval, and distribution of three vaccines, it may have many thinking the virus is no longer a concern.



"They are still concisions in a way but after a year and how many months, you kind of go numb in a sense," said Jared Vann from Houston.



"Definitely people, people is just sick of it and done with it," said Houstonian DJ Fisher.

The top doctor for the city of Houston, Dr. David Persse, is wary. He tells FOX26, we are on the down slope of a big wave.



"One of the hardest parts in trying to manage a pandemic," said Persse. "Trying to manage this side of it as things start improving."



The positivity rate for the city of Houston is 12.7% and the goal is to be at 5%.



As a county, our threat level is still at level 1, severe. The 14-day average of positive test in Harris County is 13%.



As directed by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, bars will be required to remain closed.



With Governor Abbott’s order, restaurants still can only operate at 75% capacity.

Dr. Persse telling FOX26 Wednesday, the current situation is we now have a better ability to administer vaccines, we are short in supply.



"We don’t have enough vaccines out there yet; we don’t have enough people who have immunity from previous infections yet. We still have a lot of folks at risk," said Persse.



Dr. Persse says they are expecting to get on the 9,000 doses a week moving forward.