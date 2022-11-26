Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63

article

Irene Cara, award-winning singer of popular ‘80s songs "Fame" and "Flashdance…What a Feeling" has died. She was 63.

A statement was posted on early Saturday morning from her official Twitter account on behalf of her publicist. The cause of death is "currently unknown."

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," the statement said.

"The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

"Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date," the statement concluded.

The post was signed by her publicist, Judith A. Moose, JM Media Group president.

The Oscar-winning singer, songwriter and actor won an Academy Award for 1983’s "Flashdance… What a Feeling."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REFLECTS ON HOW SONG ‘PHYSICAL’ REINVENTED HER IMAGE

She was also known for her popular song "Gloria."

"The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available," her publicist confirmed in a statement. (Getty Images)

Cara rose to stardom after being cast in the 1980 musical "Fame."

Irene Cara, best known as a singer of movie themes, holds her award for the song "What a Feeling" from the movie Flashdance. She won the award for Best Pop Vocal performance by a Female. (Getty Images)

Following her work on "Fame," she was nominated for two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REMEMBERED BY JOHN TRAVOLTA, RICHARD MARX AND MORE CELEBRITY FRIENDS: ‘MY DEAREST OLIVIA’

"Flashdance… What a Feeling" hit Billboard’s Hot 100 for 25 weeks in 1983. It ranked No. 6 for six weeks, according to Billboard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 1984, "Breakdance" shattered records for reaching No. 8 on the Billboard 100.

Cara was born on March 18, 1959, in New York City.

Her publicist shared her thoughts about the death of Cara in a caption along with the statement, "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM"

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.