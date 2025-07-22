Iowa Colony police officer shot at during traffic stop, suspect identified
IOWA COLONY, Texas - A man is charged after shooting at Iowa Colony police officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Police initiated a traffic stop on Meridiana Parkway and the vehicle stopped on Crystal View Drive within the Iowa Colony city limits, the police department reported.
Iowa Colony Police Department stated the driver got out of the vehicle and shot in the direction of the police officer before running.
The police officer and suspect were not injured in the shooting.
Multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Pearland Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, including air and K-9 resources helped with the search effort of the suspect.
Police say the suspect was identified, and his arrest is pending a warrant for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant a First-Degree Felony.
What we don't know:
The suspect's name has not been released.
The Source: Iowa Colony Police Department