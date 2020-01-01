Investigators believe woman was killed by celebratory gunfire

article

A woman was shot and killed during a New Year’s celebration in northwest Harris County, and investigators believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Mae Laurel just after midnight.

Authorities say several family members were in the cul-de-sac lighting fireworks to celebrate the new year when the 61-year-old woman was struck by a bullet. She died at the scene.

Investigators say there is no indication that anyone in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm and believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from somewhere else in the neighborhood.