Man injured by celebratory gunfire in north Harris County

A man was injured by celebratory gunfire in north Harris County just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The man was outside near Hopper Road and Symbol Street when he was struck in the forearm.

He was taken to the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office believes the bullet came from celebratory gunfire.

Just after midnight in another area of Harris County, a woman was killed by what investigators believe to be celebratory gunfire.

Houston-area law enforcement officials have been warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Increased rewards were being offered for credible reports of celebratory gunfire.

