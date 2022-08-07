Investigation underway after teen found shot to death in southwest Houston

Authorities are piecing together what led up to an 18-year-old's death in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

Details were limited, but according to preliminary details by the Houston Police Department is that officers were called to a shooting at a condominium in the 9500 block of Deering Dr. That's where responding officers found the unidentified 18-year-old shot to death.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but an investigation remains underway.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but this story will continue to be updated as it develops.