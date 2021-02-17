Interactive map shows Harris County homes under boil water notice

article

Several boil water notices have been issued for residents across the Houston area, including in parts of Harris County.

Harris County has an interactive map where residents can check if they are under a boil water notice.

The map allows residents to zoom in on their neighborhood or search by address.

Click here to see the interactive map.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Wednesday morning that residents should assume they are under a boil water notice unless they have heard different from their local authorities.

Click here for a list of boil water notices issued across the Houston area.

If you're under a boil order, it's important to follow all precautions to protect yourself and your family. Judge Hidalgo says all tap water should be boiled for two minutes after it reaches a full rolling boil.

Click here for a full list of tips on how to boil and disinfect water while under a boil water notice.

MORE: What to do if you are under a water boil order