InstagramDown trending right now on social media

Is your Instagram page working right now? That's as #instagramdown is trending on Twitter right now.

According to DownDector.net, there has been a spike in reports of Instagram not working in the past couple of hours.

No word how many users are affected by the outage as some are saying the app and page are loading properly via the Instagram app.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.