Instagram head says feed will shift more toward video content

Instagram is shifting toward more video content.

According to the social media giant's head Adam Mosseri, "more and more of [the platform] is [going to] become video over time."

"We see this even if we change nothing," he said in a video. "We see this even if you just look at chronological Feed. If you look at what people share on Instagram : that's shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people like and consume and view on Instagram: that's also shifting more and more to video over time even when we stop changing anything. So, we're going to have to lean into that shift while continuing to support photos."

In response, to the message, model Chrissy Teigen tweeted: "We don't wanna make videos Adam lol."

"If you don't want to make videos, it's better not to," Mosseri replied. "What I want is an Instagram that is about photos who prefer photos, and is about video for those who prefer that format."

This exchange comes after users on the Meta app – including No. 2 Instagram user Kylie Jenner – shared an image with more than two million likes.

It reads: "Make Instagram Instagram again. ( stop trying to be TikTok i just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone."

Instagram has been making changes, also testing a full-screen video feed and having public video posts shared as Reels.

Mosseri tweeted later in the day that he had heard users asking to see "more friend content in Feed."

"I'd love for there to be more friend content in feed, but all the growth in photos and videos from friends has been in stories and in DMs," he wrote.

"We will continue to show photos and videos from friends towards the top of Feed whenever we can, but the best way to keep up with friends seems to be with the other parts of Instagram," Mosseri said, instructing Instagrammers to add friend accounts to Favorites so that content will appear at the top of Feed.

