Innovation fair supports Houston ISD students future business ideas

While 'adults' get most of the attention for driving Houston's business climate, a number of Houston ISD kids are offering a glimpse of what the future may hold in a first-ever 'Innovation Fair' and competition.

The Houston Ion, in the old Midtown Sears building, is designed to nurture ideas and innovation. Rather than the usual collection of adults calling the shots, the innovation fair had kids sharing their ideas for 'what might be'.

Twenty teams of students, from elementary to high school, were selected as finalists for the event to present their projects designed to address real problems they see in their community. They ranged from a 'peace festival' to combat the bickering that makes up public conversations.

"In one week, in one school semester, we've created something that everyone can enjoy," says student Barikui Nwicy.

Another group developed an app that teaches about autism and helps calm those on the spectrum. "They want us to start publishing this, so it'll spread around the entire HISD, and it'll help other people," says project partner Juan Moreno.

In another corner, art appreciation became an interactive experience to make learning accessible to more people. "Some people think that you have to pay a lot to have good entertainment when you don't," says middle school student Chase Martin.

The fair is the brainchild of Dr. Patrice Allen, who manages the district's G-Unity Business Lab, "I believe, after today, with people seeing what's going on, that we'll have plenty of people reach out to say, 'I want to talk to those kids about those projects'."

That could be the real 'payoff' for some. Among the fair's secret judges, are people in the business of turning ideas into reality. They have every expectation that young ideas have value.

"Disruption happens, and it happens at a very early age," says The Ion's Joey Sanchez. "We need to showcase that Houston is a center for disruptive technology, for innovation, and we need to show this next generation that they have a home, here, in Houston."

After the teams head home, some will field inquiries about advancing their ideas. At the very least, the experience will reinforce the idea, for students, that the only bad ideas are the ones never tried.