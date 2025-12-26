Houston weather: Unusual warm December pattern continues Friday

The Brief Near-record December warmth continues across Houston and much of Texas. The next cold front brings a sharp cooldown early next week. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look chilly



The warm pattern continues the day after Christmas with highs for Friday in the 80s nearing daily records. Things will start to cool down in the next couple of days as a strong cold front is expected to move through late Sunday into Monday.

Near record highs

Houston remains locked into an unusually warm late-December pattern, with afternoon temperatures pushing toward levels that challenge daily records. Morning fog and low clouds will be common early, followed by warm and humid afternoons that feel more like early fall than the end of the year.

This warmth extends well beyond Southeast Texas, covering much of the state ahead of the next front.

Next cold front

A strong cold front is expected to move through late Sunday into Monday, finally ending the prolonged warm stretch. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, with breezy north winds ushering in much cooler, drier air. Early next week it will feel much more like winter, especially during the mornings.

Chilly, dry New Years

By New Year’s Eve, conditions settle into a seasonably cool and quiet pattern.

Expect cool daytime temperatures and chilly nights, ideal for outdoor celebrations with a warm jacket. Midnight N.Y.E. temperatures should be around 50 and New Year’s Day looks dry and pleasant, with highs close to 70.