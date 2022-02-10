Inmate dies while in police custody in Harris Co.

article

An investigation is now underway after an inmate died while in police custody on Thursday morning in Harris County.

According to a release, Paul Douglass, 40, was found unresponsive from apparent self-inflicted injuries in a single-person padded cell at the Joint Processing Center around 6:35 a.m.

Authorities said jail medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts.

Douglass was taken by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7:20 a.m.

Douglass was brought to the county jail Thursday around 3:20 a.m. on an investigative hold from the Houston Police Department.

Upon Douglass' arrival, authorities said he exhibited some erratic behavior and was placed in the single-person padded cell for his safety.

Douglass' death is being investigated by the Houston Police Department in compliance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate.

We're told the death has also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death.