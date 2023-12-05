Inmate attempts to escape from Pam Lyncher State Jail in Humble

Jail staff stopped an attempted escape at the Pam Lyncher State Jail in Humble on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials reported the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

We're told the inmate did not leave the ground of the facility as staff saw the inmate attempting to escape and stopped it.

The incident remains under investigation.