Infrastructure spending expected to send billions to Texas

President Biden has signed the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill into law that will soon send money across the country for a long list of projects.



"We have the obligation and responsibility to make sure this money is used wisely and used well," declared the President at a ceremony on the White House lawn. There's generally widespread approval for the spending because there's a lot that needs building.

In Texas, that's projected to mean tens of billions of dollars worth of work. Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee offered these preliminary figures:



-More than $27 billion dollars for repairing roads and bridges, plus access to additional funds for special projects.

-More than $3 billion dollars for public transportation improvements.

-At least $100 million dollars to expand broadband internet across the state.

-Nearly $3 billion dollars for water infrastructure.

-More than a billion dollars for airport improvements.



The president says there is no time to waste getting started.



"Our infrastructure used to be rated the best in the world. Now, according to the World Economic Forum, we rank 13th in the world. That's about to change. Things are going to turn around in a big way," he says.

The massive spending includes the creation of millions of jobs, across the country, to complete the work. Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu has been appointed to manage the spending. It's expected to be several months before any of the projects begin.