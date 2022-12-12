Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value

Donna Foster loves decorating her yard for Christmas. She's done it 20 years with nothing going wrong, until now.

"I've lived here 20 years, over 20 years. Never had anything taken, not anything," she said.

Foster has a yard full of Christmas decorations.

One that's now gone has a special place in her heart.

"It's a 16-foot inflatable," said George Foster, Donna's son. "It had deer that was feeding from the Santa Claus, he would put it out, and they would bob."

"My little great niece gave it to me for my 70th birthday," said Donna Foster. "I put it out every year."

This past Friday night, the big inflatable disappeared from Foster's yard.

"If you met my mother, you'd understand," George Foster said. "Why would you come up in the yard and do something like that?"

After retiring, Foster went to work as a special need bus monitor.

"I work with the children on the bus. The ones that are handicapped, the ones in wheelchairs," Donna Foster said. "I help them, I baby them. They're like my kids."

"To steal from this woman particularly is very shameful," said Foster's former daughter-in-law Michelle Regil. "She's a Christian woman with a very big heart. She would have given it to you if she thought you really needed it, she would have. For them to come in here and be so heartless, and take part of her little Christmas spirit, that's what they did."

The family is hoping Santa and his reindeer find their way back no questions asked.

"It could just show up, we won't say a thing," Regil said.